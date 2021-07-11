PDA TKO! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out During UFC 264 Fight

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kiss during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Europe/Twitter

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sure do love some UFC!

On Saturday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, attended the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, where they did not shy away from showing off their love for one another.

As a camera panned to Kardashian and Barker enjoying the night's festivities from their seats, the couple then looked lovingly into each other's eyes before they began to make out for viewers in attendance and those watching from home.

For the evening out, Kardashian wore a black one-sleeve top that she paired with leather pants and accessorized with a set of earrings that read "Hate You." Barker, meanwhile, wore a black leather jacket with a white T-shirt underneath, as he sported a black beanie on his head and a metallic skull necklace around his neck.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Other celebrities in attendance during the fight, which saw Conor McGregor get stretchered away after suffering a round 1 leg injury to Dustin Poirier, included Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle, among others. Also present was former president Donald Trump, who was greeted with cheers and boos.

On Instagram, Kardashian showed off her look for the date night out, posting a series of solo shots of herself posing in a hotel room. The Poosh founder captioned the images with a simple game die emoji.

On his respective page, Barker documented a photo from their evening, sharing an image of his foot situated beside Kardashian's.

The mother of three later reshared Barker's image on her own account, adding a red heart emoji alongside the post.

Travis Barker Instagram

Travis Barker/Instagram

In January, a source confirmed Barker and Kardashian's relationship to PEOPLE, and the couple made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has also gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family.

"Her family and friends all really like him," the source said. "Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Last month, Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, raved about the couple's relationship. "Isn't it great?" Jenner, 65, mused during an appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I know, it's the best."