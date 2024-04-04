Pauly Shore and His Comedy Club Sued for Alleged Assault and Battery by Comedian

Plaintiff Eliot Preschutti alleges several bouncers at The Comedy Store, which Pauly Shore's family owns, assaulted him following a Dec. 15, 2023 visit

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Pauly Shore on Jan. 21, 2024

Pauly Shore is facing another lawsuit regarding an alleged assault at The Comedy Store.

Shore, 56, is being sued in Los Angeles by Eliot Preschutti, a comedian who alleges that he was detained and then assaulted by several bouncers for the Los Angeles-based comedy club after he forgot to close out his tab at the bar during a visit on Dec. 15, 2023, legal documents obtained by PEOPLE on April 4 show.

Preschutti, whom the lawsuit states has had business dealings with the club and its management dating back to 1999, visited the club that night to watch other comedians perform, according to the lawsuit. When he left the club to go home, Preschutti alleged two bouncers from the club "ran up, grabbed plaintiff and detained him," while a server told him he had not yet closed his tab.

The lawsuit alleges that while Prescutti paid his tab outside the club, a bouncer claimed he tried to hit the server and then "threw Plaintiff to the sidewalk, face-down."

"While Plaintiff was face-down on the sidewalk, various bouncers for the Comedy Store began to hit and kick him for an appreciable amount of time," the lawsuit alleges. "The bouncer that threw Plaintiff to the ground, while this beating was occurring, yelled 'this is for Pauly!' "



A representative for Shore did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment April 4. Shore's mother Mitzi co-founded The Comedy Store, which her son now owns.



Jesse Grant/Getty Pauly Shore on Feb. 11, 2024

Preschutti alleges in the lawsuit that between five and seven Comedy Store bouncers participated in this beating. "At times, their acts became so violent that other bouncers attempted to restrain them, lest they kill Plaintiff," the lawsuit reads, additionally alleging that Preschutti was detained by Los Angeles County sheriff's officers until the following morning after the incident.



The lawsuit states that Preschutti, who is suing for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, "suffered severe physical and emotional damages as a result of the beating to be shown according to proof at trial" as a result of the incident. Preschutti is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, costs of suit and other damages and is requesting a jury trial, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.



John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Pauly Shore on Jan, 21, 2024

The new lawsuit against Shore and his comedy club comes after two other plaintiffs, Sean Kehoe and his daughter Kirra Lyn Potts, filed a similar lawsuit against the comedian in January over an alleged November 2022 assault by a member of the club's security staff.

That lawsuit alleged that Shore was aware that members of the club's security staff planned the assault and that he "agreed with and encouraged" the employees in the incident.

A representative for Shore did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment in January regarding the lawsuit.



