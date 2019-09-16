Paulina Porizkova thanks fans for tributes to late husband Ric Ocasek

Paulina Porizkova thanked fans for their tributes to husband Ric Ocasek (pictured in 2016) following his death. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Paulina Porizkova is breaking her silence following news that her estranged husband, rocker Ric Ocasek of the Cars, has died. Ocasek, 75, was found at his Manhattan townhome on Sunday afternoon.

As tributes to the singer have flooded in on social media from the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Billy Idol, Bette Midler and Kurt Loder, some grieving fans have gone a step further and left flowers, candles and — in a nod to Ocasek’s band — toy cars outside what appears to be his home.

Porizkova, who announced her amicable separation from Ocasek in 2018, shared a photo of the makeshift memorial on Instagram, writing, simply, “Thank you.”

Porizkova was 18 when she starred alongside Ocasek in the 1984 music video for “Drive,” directed by actor Timothy Hutton.

After meeting on the set, the Czech-born model began dating Ocasek, eventually marrying him in 1989. They welcomed sons Jonathan and Oliver in 1993 and 1999, respectively.

View photos Ocasek and Porzikova were married in 1989. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) More

In May 2018, shortly after she helped Ocasek celebrate the Cars’ induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she announced that they had been “peacefully separated for the past year,” describing them as a “happy family” but “no longer a couple.”

Fans have sent the 54-year-old Porizkova prayers and messages of condolences.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: