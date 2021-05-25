  • Oops!
Paula Abdul Underwent Breast Revision Surgery After 'Too Big' Implants Caused Years of Back Pain

Julie Mazziotta
·2 min read
George Pimentel/Getty Paula Abdul     

After years of dealing with back pain, Paula Abdul has undergone breast revision surgery to remove implants that were "a little too big" for her body.

The famed singer and dancer, 58, said that her proportions were off after she got the implants.

"With my height, I'm petite, I started with smaller breasts and about 20-plus years ago I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back," she explained in a video for InMode, a medical device company, where she is a brand ambassador

Plus, Abdul said, the implants were weighing down on her chest.

"As the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out," she said.

Denise Truscello/WireImage Paula Abdul performing in 2019     

In the video, recorded before her surgery with Dr. Jacob Unger, Abdul said that she's "nervous" but excited.

Unger explained that he is going to perform a breast revision surgery on Abdul to remove the old implants, tighten her skin and lift her breasts. He'll also potentially add in new, smaller implants, "but we want to make sure we can reshape the breasts very well and get the best overall shape and contour to match your frame," he said.

"I'm very excited," she said. "This is going to be great."

Abdul has previously undergone plastic surgery with InMode to tighten the skin on her arms.

"I wanted to do something for myself," she told PEOPLE in 2019. "I've had multiple spinal cord injuries and paralysis, and because my arms had paralysis, the muscles atrophied. I work out a lot, and no matter how many times I hit the gym and did bicep and tricep workouts, it was always difficult because I had to rebuild muscle tissue."

The "Opposites Attract" singer said her goal with plastic surgery is to enhance her natural looks, and not to pretend that she hasn't aged.

"I feel like I'm aging as gracefully as one can be, with a healthy outlook," Abdul said. "Dancing with passion everyday keeps that going. Aging is inevitable, and I haven't really put too much pressure on it."

