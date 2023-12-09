Paula Abdul, Denise Richards & More At The 91st Anniversary Of The Hollywood Christmas Parade

Watch the 91st Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots on Fri, December 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Grand Marshal, Medal of Honor hero Colonel Paris D. Davis kicked off the star-studded Hollywood Christmas Parade, which featured Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and high-profile performers. Paula Abdul was honored as the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, and additional celebrity participants included Denise Richards, Hallmark Channel stars Andrew Walker, Erin Cahill, Jonathan Bennett, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Vincent Rodriguez III, Stassi Schroeder Clark and family, the cast of NBC’s Quantum Leap Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, and Raymond Lee, SNL alumn Chris Kattan & Maria Libri (as Elf on the Shelf), Craig Robinson and Rell Battle from Peacock’s Killing It, The Grinch, and more! The parade culminated with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! The Hollywood Christmas Parade is produced by Associated Television International, and co-hosts include Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams, and Elizabeth Stanton. (Production Assistance Provided by Peach Hill Media)

