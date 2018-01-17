Paula Abdul's Mother Dies at 85

It's a sad week for Paula Abdul.



ET has exclusively learned that her mother, Lorraine Abdul, died on Sunday in California. She was 85.



Although best known for supporting her daughter, Lorraine was a woman of many talents herself. She was a concert pianist, who grew up in one of the only two Jewish families in Minnedosa, Manitoba.

Lorraine was by Paula's side for some of her biggest moments in the spotlight, including the day she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 1991. Paula's sister, Wendy, was also there for the extra special occasion.

Paula took to Twitter earlier this week to share a sweet photo from her recent trip to Israel, where she explained the importance of living life to the fullest.



"This moment from my visit to Israel is one I think of often," she captioned it. "Pausing to watch all the vibrant life going on. EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we're alone or w/ people we love. When can you pause today to appreciate life? xoP #TuesdayThoughts."