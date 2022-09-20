Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Quietly Separate After 3 Years of Marriage

Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley attend the premiere of The Game Changers

Paul Wesley and wife Ines de Ramon have called it quits more than three years after tying the knot.

A rep for the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively "they have separated" and have been living apart for several months.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the rep says.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 40, was first romantically linked to Ramon, 29, a jewelry professional, in June 2018 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in New York City. They made their relationship Instagram official the next month while at a Montauk wedding with friends Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev.

Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

The pair was later spotted in what appeared to be matching wedding bands during another outing in February 2019. Dobrev, 33, seemingly confirmed the news during a podcast appearance that June when she referred to Ramon as Wesley's "wife."

"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," Dobrev said at the time.

Wesley spoke to PEOPLE for the 2020 Sexiest Man Alive issue about quarantine and life at home with Ramon and their dog Greg during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it," Wesley said. "For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life."