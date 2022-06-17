Paul Walker, Mindy Kaling, and Ellen Pompeo among 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipients

The 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipients have been named, and the list will likely make you emotional.

On Friday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce released the two dozen names of the 2023 honorees. Paul Walker, the late Fast and the Furious star, will receive a posthumous star. Other posthumous recipients will include singer Jenni Rivera and Imitation of Life actress Juanita Moore.

Fittingly, Walker won't be the only Fast and Furious star receiving a star — his costar and friend Ludacris is also one of the 2023 honorees. Other recipients include TV stars Mindy Kaling and Ellen Pompeo, as well as musicians the Jonas Brothers and Lenny Kravitz, and film stars Vince Vaughn, Uma Thurman, and Bill Pullman.

"The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement. "The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can't wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Each year the committee selects its crop of recipients across five categories of entertainment from a list of hundreds of nominees. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce then ratifies the final selections.

Check out the full list of the 2023 honorees below.

Motion pictures

Ludacris

Bill Pullman

Uma Thurman

Vince Vaughn

John Waters

Juanita Moore (posthumous)

Paul Walker (posthumous)

Television

Jon Favreau

Mindy Kaling

Martin Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Garrett Morris

Ellen Pompeo

Recording

Marc Anthony

Irving Azoff

Sheila E

Jonas Brothers

Lenny Kravitz

Blake Shelton

Charlie Wilson

Jenni Rivera (posthumous)

Live theater/live performance

Lang Lang

Melba Moore

Pentatonix

