Paul Walker's daughter Meadow marks the late actor's birthday: 'I love you'

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father, Paul Walker, on Sept. 12. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Meadow Walker , the 22-year-old model and daughter of the late movie star Paul Walker , is honoring her father on what would have been his birthday.

In a throwback photo posted to Instagram on Sept. 12, Meadow is pictured as a toddler sitting in a lounge chair with her father, whose bright blue eyes stand out for the camera.

“Happy birthday Daddy, I love you,” Walker captioned the photo .

A mainstay of the Fast & Furious franchise, Walker died in a fiery car collision in Southern California in 2013 at just 40 years old. Nov. 30 will mark the eighth anniversary of Walker's passing, who would be turning 48 on Sunday.

Meadow was just 15 years old when her father died. While she spent most of her childhood living in Hawaii with her mom, she moved to California to live with her dad a year before his death, People reported .

While she was just a tyke in the throwback photo, Meadow Walker is clearly all grown up these days. Since her dad’s death, Meadow has worked hard to honor her father with the Paul Walker Foundation. In July, she went public with boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan. Last month, the duo announced they are engaged to be married, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported . In a video taken while vacationing together in the desert, Walker showed off her engagement ring as she enjoyed a dip in a swimming pool.

"Forever and always," Thornton-Allan commented on the post.

The couple are frequently featured on each other’s Instagram accounts. Just a couple weeks ago, Thornton-Allan posted a set of black-and-white photos of the duo, calling Walker his “partner in crime.”

Walker isn’t the only one to reflect on the loss of her father recently. Last month, Walker’s She's All That co-star Rachael Leigh Cook looked back on his death and the effect it had on her.