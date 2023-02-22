Like in 'Ant-Man,' Paul Rudd has been asked to take pictures with fans' dogs 'more than once'

'Quantumania' star says he doesn't mind pooch pics, but he feels bad for the small children forced to pose with him.

Kevin Polowy
·Senior Correspondent, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Paul Rudd in &#39;Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania&#39; (Disney/Marvel)
Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumani offers a look into the life of titular hero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). He strolls the streets of San Francisco basking in post-Endgame glory, receiving well wishes from grateful fans, occasionally mistaken for Spider-Man and being asked to pose for photos... with dogs.

Believe it or not, as Rudd reveals, the latter actually occurs in real life.

“It’s happened more than once,” Rudd, 53, told us. “Dogs, babies.”

Rudd doesn’t seem to mind all the pooch pics, but admitted he’s conflicted when adult fans ask him to pose with their very young kids.

“I always feel bad for [the] child. When you have a parent who’s like, ‘Will you take a picture with my kid?’ And it’s some 3-year-old who doesn’t have any idea [who I am]...

“I always think, ‘This poor kid. This kid doesn’t want to take a picture with me. Not only does he have no clue who I am, even if he did, he’d clearly [rather be doing something else].’ Just let him go. So my heart goes out to the kids that get kind of pushed into taking pictures with me.”

Despite receiving some of the worst reviews in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Quantumania nevertheless opened to big box-office receipts over the weekend, grossing $104 million — and besting predecessors Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

The film follows Scott, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffe), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) in their adventures in the quantum realm, where they band with a team of freedom fighters rising up against the reign of terror imposed by new MCU supervillain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

“It’s a fun part to play,” Rudd says. “It’s really fun to play opposite the actors that I’ve been able to act opposite to for the past eight or nine years. But then we have these new great actors coming in playing new parts.

“And it’s fun. These are fun movies to do. And it’s fun to tap into those same themes of family and support and humor, and all that stuff. But this one felt different. It did feel fresh, just in the scale and the size of it. And introducing Kang felt like a big deal.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing.

Watch the trailer:

