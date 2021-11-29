Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr Honor George Harrison On 20th Anniversary Of Death

Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the day George Harrison died from cancer.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of the Beatles, honored the day with social media tributes, as did Harrison’s widow, Olivia.

McCartney posted a photo of himself and Harrison in the studio with the caption, “Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul.”

The Beatles (from left): Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon. (Photo: ullstein bild via ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Starr posted a photo of himself and Harrison smoking stogies and wrote, “Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️”

Harrison’s widow’s tribute was a psychedelic-styled post that featured a snippet of “Within You, Without You,” his Indian-inspired contribution to the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

The anniversary of Harrison’s death comes just days after the premiere on Disney+ of “The Beatles: Get Back,” Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary that shows the Fab Four recording the “Let It Be” album.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.