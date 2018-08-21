Paul McCartney relives the 9 days spent in a Japanese jail on drug charges

A month after Paul McCartney appeared on The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” — an event that has since garnered over 30 million views on YouTube — CBS turned the piece into a primetime special. Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool, added over 20 minutes of footage to the original piece.

Some of the extra footage involved McCartney recounting the time he went to jail after being caught with marijuana at the Tokyo airport in 1980. He admitted to breaking the law, saying, “I still am hazy as to how that happened, but it did. And in my suitcase, yes, there was some marijuana in the suitcase. And I ended up in jail.”

McCartney was originally sentenced to seven years hard labor but was released after only nine days. “I got out ’cause of my celebrity,” he said.

He added that the day he left the facility was bath day there. Since he smelled as if he had been working in strawberry fields forever, he joined his fellow inmates for a communal bath, recalling, “It was funny, you know, being in a tub with all these Japanese guys.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

