Paul McCartney's Legendary Christmas Message Is Fab For All Of Us

Paul McCartney had some holiday advice for his Twitter followers.

Paul McCartney said Tuesday that all we need is love ― and to avoid overdoing it this holiday.

In a sweet and funny Christmas message on Twitter, the 76-year-old ex-Beatle urged fans not to eat and drink too much. “I will, but that’s no excuse for you,” he wrote.

Have a brilliant Christmas everyone! Don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you. I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other - so HAPPY CHRISTMAS! pic.twitter.com/I2VPeA88k9 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 25, 2018

The legendary performer also reminded followers to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Now that’s a way to come together right now!