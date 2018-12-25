    Paul McCartney's Legendary Christmas Message Is Fab For All Of Us

    Ron Dicker
    Paul McCartney had some holiday advice for his Twitter followers.

    Paul McCartney said Tuesday that all we need is love ― and to avoid overdoing it this holiday.

    In a sweet and funny Christmas message on Twitter, the 76-year-old ex-Beatle urged fans not to eat and drink too much. “I will, but that’s no excuse for you,” he wrote.

    The legendary performer also reminded followers to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

    Now that’s a way to come together right now!

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.