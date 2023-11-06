Paul Heyman Highlights The Bloodline’s Dominance At WWE Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman shares his thoughts on The Bloodline’s wins at WWE Crown Jewel.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa dominated John Cena . In the main event, Roman Reigns beat LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul Heyman oversaw both matches, and he says his strategy led Sikoa to victory.

In a WWE Crown Jewel Exclusive, Paul Heyman was asked about The Bloodline’s successful night. Specifically, he was questioned about LA Knight’s impressive performance.

“That’s your acknowledgment? Brilliant strategy, Mr. Heyman. Way to go,” Paul Heyman said. “How about Solo? Solo decimated John Cena in a manner that not even Brock Lesnar decimated John Cena that way. You’re most likely never gonna see John Cena again, and that’s your acknowledgment of it? And Roman Reigns, the greatest of all time, the greatest heavyweight champion of all time, 1,161 days as the Universal Heavyweight Champion, and you want me to talk about what an impressive showing by LA Knight?

“I know you, you’re the one that pissed off Rhea Ripley, aren’t you? I didn’t understand why she said to you what she said to you. Now I understand because you want to acknowledge the wrong people. Solo took out John Cena, my strategy. Roman Reigns defended the championship against LA Knight. Yeah, acknowledge that.”

The full video can be seen below:

