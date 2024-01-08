Paul Giamatti Dedicates ‘The Holdovers’ Golden Globe Win to Teachers: ‘They Do a Good Thing. It’s a Tough Job.’

Paul Giamatti dedicated his Golden Globe win to teachers, accepting the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy. Giamatti stars in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” as a curmudgeonly New England prep school instructor who must stay on campus over winter break, forming bonds with a student (Dominic Sessa) and the school’s cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

“It’s a movie about a teacher. I play a teacher in it. My whole family, they are teachers. All of them, going back generations,” Giamatti told the crowd in his speech. “Teachers are good people. We’ve got to respect them. They do a good thing. It’s a tough job. So this is for teachers.”

More from Variety

Giamatti kicked off his acceptance speech with a quick joke — “So many stairs! My knees are shot, I’m tell you. Up and down, all night, standing up and sitting down all night. I’m never going to be in ‘John Wick 5’ at this rate.” He also noted that “surely this is the first time this award has been given to an actor who has played a man who smells like fish.”

The actor went on to thank his director, his co-stars Randolph and Dominic Sessas, as well as the Boston crew members who worked on “The Holdovers” along with his son and girlfriend — “Why you would bother with me, I don’t know.”

Giamatti beat out fellow nominees Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”), Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”), Matt Damon (“Air”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau is Afraid”) and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

Giamatti received Golden Globe nominations for five prior performances. He won a statue in 2009 for best performance in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for “John Adams” and again in 2011 for best performance in a musical or comedy for “Barney’s Version.” For his prior collaboration with Alexander Payne on “Sideways,” he was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy.

Giamatti’s “Holdovers” co-star Randolph also won at the Globes, taking home the prize for best supporting actress. The film is also nominated in the best comedy or musical motion picture category.

Variety parent company PMC owns Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Prods. in a joint venture with Eldridge.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.