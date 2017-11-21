Paul Feig regrets that his all-female Ghostbusters remake became 'a cause'

Paul Feig will likely continue to get asked about his decision to remake Ghostbusters for the rest of his Hollywood career.

And according to the director himself, that’s a lamentable matter.

Speaking to Vulture, the man behind Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy said that he never intended the movie, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, to become ‘a cause’.

“I think it kind of hampered us a little bit because the movie became so much of a cause. I think for some of our audience, they were like, ‘What the f**k? We don’t wanna go to a cause. We just wanna watch a f**kin’ movie,’” he said.

“It was a great regret in my life that the movie didn’t do better, ’cause I really loved it.

“It’s not a perfect movie. None of my movies are perfect. I liked what we were doing with it. It was only supposed to be there to entertain people.”

Indeed, it did its best, and critics were generally kinder than they might have been to a film which many fans deemed utterly sacrilegious.

Sadly, it failed at the box office, making $229 million from its $144 million production budget, which after marketing and promotion is added on pushed the break-even figure to the region of $300 million.

The tepid turnout also demolished plans for a potential sequel too.

