Paul Feig is game for more 'Ghostbusters' and says, 'I will go to my grave so proud of that movie'

In the two years since the release of Ghostbusters, there have been mixed messages about whether or not director Paul Feig would be reassembling his team of all-female Proton Packers for another go-round.

Sony’s president hinted shortly after its release that a sequel was inevitable. But producer Ivan Reitman seems more focused on an animated spin-off, and original star Dan Aykroyd blasted the production, leading a more recent impression that Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones may not be getting another call after the film’s divisive reception and so-so box office returns.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, though, Feig remained hopeful.

“We would love [to make another movie]; it’s really up to the studio,” said Feig (watch above), in town to promote his upcoming thriller A Simple Favor, which teams Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. “We had so much fun making that movie.”

Despite enduring what was at times a volatile backlash to the gender-flipping reboot of the ’80s sci-fi comedy franchise, Feig clearly takes enormous pride in the film, which beat out the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for Favorite Movie at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, and inspired countless Halloween costumes for girls.

“The movie’s just really built an audience in the two years since it’s been out. I get contacted every day by people who are such fans of it, and so many women who are inspired by seeing women in science,” Feig said.

“I will go to my grave so proud of that movie, and so proud of what that cast did in that film.”

A Simple Favor opens Sept. 14.

