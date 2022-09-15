Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Film ‘Rogue Squadron’ Pulled From Disney Release Slate

Patty Jenkins upcoming “Star Wars” film “Rogue Squadron” has been pulled from the Disney release slate, the studio announced on Thursday. The film was previously delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins.

The film was scheduled to begin production in 2022 and to be released on Dec. 22, 2023.

The new original film will follow the fighter pilots across the “Star Wars” universe, though no additional details have been revealed. Lucasfilm announced the news about Jenkins directing the movie as part of Disney’s Investor Day presentation back in 2020.

At the time, the “Wonder Woman” filmmaker said in a video shared to Twitter that she was inspired to tackle what will be “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time” because of her own experience as the daughter of a military fighter pilot. In the video, Jenkins can be seen suiting up and walking toward an X-Wing.

Matthew Robinson (“The Invention of Lying”) has been collaborating with Jenkins on the screenplay to “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” while she figures out how to juggle the film into her schedule along with the third installment of “Wonder Woman” for Warners, and “Cleopatra” for Paramount.

Lucasfilm currently has two other “Star Wars” projects in development — one with Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, and another with Taika Watiti.