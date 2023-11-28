Patrick Schwarzenegger "Very Lucky" to Have Famous Parents

NBC
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his mom, Maria Shriver, visit E! News and he says Maria and his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, are definitely not stage parents!

Recommended Stories