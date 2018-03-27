Why Patrick Schwarzenegger chose not to change his last name as an actor (exclusive)

From the Barrymores to the Paltrows, the Curtises to the Hustons, Hollywood boasts a number of acting dynasties that achieved success and acclaim through various generations.

In recent years we’ve seen a new dynasty added, after Patrick Schwarzenegger chose to follow in his father Arnold’s acting footsteps.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably one of Hollywood’s biggest stars thanks to roles as the Terminator, Conan the Barbarian and in classic action films like True Lies and The Last Action Hero.

His son’s career properly kicked off with a small part in the 2012 film Stuck on You, that he followed up with supporting roles in Grown Ups 2, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Dear Eleanor.

It obviously helps in the industry to have a famous dad and a recogniseable surname that can help open doors but there have been filmmakers, like Angelina Jolie, who have changed their last name to differentiate themselves.

“I never really thought about changing my last name to something else…it’s unique,” Patrick told Yahoo Movies.

“I do want to make my own name and create my own path and stuff like that.”

Patrick’s path has led him to a leading role in Midnight Sun, a romantic drama about a girl with an illness that stops her from being in direct sunlight, and the boy who falls in love with her unknowingly.

The young actor plays Charlie, a popular high school athlete who falls for Katie, a home-school teen suffering from the disease xeroderma pigmentosum, played by ex-Disney Channel star Bella Thorne who says that she and Patrick jumped at the chance to prove any naysayers wrong.

“I think that’s one of the things, when Patrick walked in, we knew that we both had this background,” Bella told Yahoo Movies. “It’s cool that we get to do something together where we’re both ‘hell yeah, watch us do this.'”

Midnight Sun is out on Friday

