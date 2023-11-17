Patrick Dempsey Reacts To Kelly Clarkson's Viral Sexiest Man Alive Comment

Patrick Dempsey was just as shocked as Kelly Clarkson was when he found out he was People's Sexiest Man alive. The "Ferrari" star reacted to Kelly's now viral Access Hollywood interview where she finds out he got the honor after Blake Shelton. "That was my reaction when I found out too. I was quite surprised," he told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans when looking back at when he got the call about receiving the famous title. It's been an exciting month for the 57-year-old. He is currently promoting his film "Ferrari," a longtime dream project for the star. "I've always wanted to do this movie," he told Access Hollywood. "It was a dream job. I got to do all the driving. We were in Italy." Patrick has been driving race cars for decades and has competed in pro-am events, so he was able to do all the driving stunts in the film. You can watch Patrick's driving when "Ferrari" hit theaters on Dec. 25.

