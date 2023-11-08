This year’s Sexiest Man Alive honor from People magazine was revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, with a longtime star finally receiving his due and plenty of reactions to go along with it.

After a very unsuccessful 20 questions-style game with the audience that Kimmel called “the worst batch of questions ever,” he began offering up clues until it was finally revealed to be actor Patrick Dempsey.

Here’s a look at how the moment played out.

Patrick’s presence

After the big announcement, Dempsey came out and sat with Kimmel who asked the actor why it took so long for this to happen.

“I don’t know, I’m just happy they made a decision and it’s me this year,” Dempsey said. “I’m very grateful.”

Kimmel pointed out that Dempsey has had a couple close calls having been on the cover of the Sexiest Man Alive issue two previous times in small boxes next to that year’s selection. Once when George Clooney was selected and once when Matt Damon — or as Kimmel called him “vomit face” — was the cover man.

The 57-year-old Dempsey said that he fasted and went to the gym to prepare for the photo shoot that was involved with the honor, which he said was all very awkward given the amount of secrecy surrounding the news.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star — who is also an avid car racer — has two movies slated for release this year including the horror film Thanksgiving and the biopic Ferrari.

“It’s actually my favorite movie I’ve ever been a part of,” Dempsey said of Ferrari. “I think it’s absolutely beautiful.”

Patrick over Pedro?

There were many viewers reacting on social media who were excited to see Dempsey finally wearing this crown after years of close calls and great success in the limelight. Meanwhile, others thought that the timing was a decade or so off, and some were just hoping for someone else, with Pedro Pascal’s name being the most common along with others like Jason Kelce and Oscar Isaac.

I have been in love with Patrick Dempsey since I was a kid. He’s finally Sexiest Man 🫠 — shelby danielle (@hiimshelbyy) November 8, 2023

Is this 2005? Because that's the last time he's been relevant — LU 🦖 (@jeansmcrts) November 8, 2023

I’m sorry. Did I fall asleep and wake up in 2005? — Jennifer (@Draven1683) November 8, 2023

Pedro Pascal was robbed 😑 — Jamie Kraus (@JamieKraus89) November 8, 2023

I don't get it. .Pedro Pascal definitely deserves it, this was his year!❤️ — Chels (@ChelseyRossberg) November 8, 2023

JASON KELCE WAS ROBBED pic.twitter.com/t2eAHsYJNY — Sidelines - Eagles 🦅🏈 (@SSN_Eagles) November 8, 2023

Jason Kelce was RIGHT THERE — november chell and your flannel cure (@chell_chell13) November 8, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.