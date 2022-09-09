Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO.
Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do.
More from Deadline
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney Toon Musical 'Wish' From 'Frozen' Team - D23
'Strange World': Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid And Lucy Liu Preview Walt Disney Studios' New Animated Film At D23
Josh Groban To Play Beast In 'Beauty And The Beast', Joshua Henry & Rita Moreno Also Cast In ABC Special
Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz.
“I’m having a great time, I get to drive a lot of fast cars,” he said.
No, Patrick Dempsey did not join #HouseOfTheDragon #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/gOVg2LD0KK
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022
Earlier Friday, Dempsey received the Legends Award alongside his longtime Grey’s co-star Ellen Pompeo. He choked up as he reflected on his 37 years in the business and the “incredible platform” that was provided to him by Grey’s Anatomy. For one, it helped him to launch the Dempsey Center For Cancer Hope and Healing. “Fame is not everything,” said Dempsey. “Sometimes it’s very empty. The most important thing is to be of service.”
Best of Deadline
2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & More
Disney-Fox Deal: How It Ranks Among Biggest All-Time Media Mergers
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.