Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane’s Social Distancing Photo Will Delight Grey’s Anatomy Fans

It's a beautiful day for some Grey's Anatomy nostalgia.

On Thursday, Eric Dane sent the Internet into a tizzy with his social distancing-inspired Instagram post, which featured a cameo from Patrick Dempsey. Standing on top of a scenic overlook, the former co-stars can be seen flashing the camera big smiles in the never-before-seen snapshot.

"Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart," the Euphoria star captioned his post.

Naturally, Grey's Anatomy fans had a field day in the comments section. "Welp. Now I have to watch Grey's from the beginning again," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, commenting, "OH MY GOD I CAN'T WITH THIS." Recalling Dane and Dempsey's nicknames on the show, another wrote, "My mcsteamy, mcdreamy heart." Making another hilarious reference to their now-famous characters, one fan commented, "am I dreamin or is it steamy out here?"

Dane starred as Dr. Mark Sloan on the hit medical drama from 2006 until 2012.

Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

At the time of his departure from the show, the star said, "I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey's, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run. It has been wonderful to work alongside and learn from a creative force such as Shonda Rhimes."

Three years later, Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepard, made his dramatic exit from Grey's Anatomy in a heartbreaking episode. The Bridget Jones' Baby star took to Twitter after his final episode aired, writing, "I want to thank all the fans, what an incredible 11 yrs, I love you all."

In the wake of the pandemic, several medical series have donated the medical supplies that they use as props to real healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus. Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed that Station 19 had donated N95 masks and that Grey's had a "backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well."

"We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home," she said in a statement.