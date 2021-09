U.S. The Daily Beast

Roy Rochlin/Getty ImagesThe coronavirus killed more police officers in America last year, 145, than the 135 who were killed on the job in 2019 by gunfire, heart attacks, car crashes and everything else combined.This year, COVID-19 is on track to again be the leading cause of death for cops, though the still-climbing death toll could be significantly slowed by the vaccine, which is widely available, highly effective and, not for nothing, a solution the National Fraternal Order of Police asked the