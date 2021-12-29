Pat Sajak's 40th anniversary 'Wheel of Fortune' episode leaves fans confused

On Tuesday, Pat Sajak celebrated 40 years since he hosted his very first episode of Wheel of Fortune . Earlier in the day, Pat's daughter Maggie first tweeted: "Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune…and the rest is history!" (@MaggieSajak) While Pat sent out a tweet not long after reminiscing about what was happening four decades ago.

However, fans of the show were left confused following Tuesday night's episode because there was no mention of Pat's 40th anniversary during the entire show whatsoever.

That wasn't the only puzzling moment Tuesday. During the Bonus Round, when contestant Eric Morgan solved the puzzle, "Whole Wheat Pasta," he started his answer saying "I think, uh…" which viewers at home thought would cost him the win.

In case you missed it, last week fans were upset over a technicality, which cost contestant Charlene Rubush an Audi Q3, after she paused for a few seconds before saying the last word of the phrase. However, after viewers called out for WoF to still give Rubush the car, and campaigned on Twitter, Audi took notice and ultimately gifted Rubush with a Q3 as a consolation prize. And on Tuesday, some thought they were going to have to launch another Twitter campaign, but were surprised Morgan didn't get "dinged."