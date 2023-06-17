Pat Sajak has 'mixed emotions' about leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' after 40 years

Pat Sajak shocked TV viewers Monday when he announced he would retire from hosting Wheel of Fortune, which he's done since the early '80s, after next season. He said then that he would explain more soon.

Now, he's sharing a few more details.

Speaking to news station KHON2 in Hawaii, where he's currently starring in a stage production of The Sunshine Boys, Sajak offered some insight on how he's feeling about his decision.

"Yeah, it's a celebratory mixed with melancholy," Sajak said. "I've been thinking about this for a long time. I've known that this was coming and I talked about it with good friends and [play co-star Joe Moore] and my family. So I've had time to get used to the idea. It's not like I woke up the other day and said you know it's over. So there's that. But it's mixed emotions sure."

Sajak's co-starring role in the Neil Simon work marks his return to the stage at the Hawaii Theatre Center, where he has acted five other times with Moore, according to the news outlet. The production is a benefit for the venue, and it runs through June 25. The run kicked off Thursday, after having been delayed for three years because of COVID.

Pat Sajak hosts a game of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" that aired in October. (Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

When Sajak was asked what he plans to do after his time on Wheel ends — show producers said he will serve as a consulting producer for three years beyond his hosting stint — the 76-year-old said he planned to, well, live the life of a retiree.

"I'm realistic enough to know the people aren't gonna be banging my door down. But I'll take projects if they come," he said. "But I suspect most of my time will be whittling on the front porch, but I don't know how to whittle and I don't have a front porch so that'll be a challenge."

Pat Sajak and Vanna White attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for former "Wheel of Fortune" executive producer Harry Friedman on Nov. 1, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

The show has not yet named a replacement, although Sajak's co-host, Vanna White, his daughter and Wheel of Fortune social correspondent, Maggie Sajak, and Ryan Seacrest are among those in the unofficial discussion.