Pat Sajak apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
On Sunday's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, we discovered that host Pat Sajak is unaware of Benedict Cumberbatch. In fact, even Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali, who had solved the puzzle "Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch," seemed a little unsure when Sajak asked her to explain for those who may not know.
Ali asked with some hesitance, "Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor, right?"
Of course, the majority of us are well aware of Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor, who has been nominated for an Academy Award for Imitation Game as well as multiple Golden Globe awards, including one for his role in this year's The Power of the Dog; he has even won an Emmy for his longtime role as Sherlock Holmes in the British crime drama Sherlock. However, Cumberbatch is arguably best known for his portrayal of Doctor Strange within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch #CelebrityWheelOfFortune #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/lmbXEt4Ahv
— Chima Amanambu (@chimatronx) January 24, 2022
Sajak admitted that his "little host trick" was to pretend like he was familiar with Cumberbatch by throwing it to Ali to explain, when really he had no clue, which surprised viewers. One person tweeted:
#CelebrityWheelOfFortune how does Pat not know who Benedict Cumberbatch is?
— Gumshoe Samma (@theRealiHeart) January 24, 2022
Fortunately, no MCU fans came for Sajak before Wheel of Fortune and its longtime host issued an apology to Cumberbatch during the show and on social media.
Our apologies, Benedict Cumberbatch! 😂 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune
— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) January 24, 2022
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
