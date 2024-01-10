Passenger Sparks Outrage After She’s Caught Using Neon Flashing Charger During Red-Eye Flight: ‘Who Does This’

A neighboring passenger captured a video of the woman shamelessly using the charger on the plane and uploaded it to Reddit

Sam Psihoyos/ Bon Voyaged/ TMX Passenger using neon flashing charger

A passenger on a six-hour flight from Miami to Seattle was captured using a vibrant flashing cable to charge her phone on the plane — and her fellow flyers were not amused.

Another passenger sitting in the same row as the woman took to Reddit to share a video of the scene and ask users, “Who does this?” on a red eye flight. In the clip, the phone charging cable flashes between vibrant neon green, blue and pink colors and can be seen reflecting off of nearby passengers’ tray tables.

In a description of the video, the passenger who took the video writes, “Of the 6 hr flight, over 4 hours the cable was flashing bright while the owner’s mobile device screen was set to peak brightness level. Other passengers looked around to make eye contact like, “Are you seeing this??”

Sam Psihoyos/ Bon Voyaged/ TMX Passenger using neon flashing charger on plane

Related: Passenger Outraged Stranger Won't Switch Seats with Her After Her Own Husband Refused to Do the Same

Users in the thread agreed that the woman was being inconsiderate for using the charger, especially if other passengers wanted to get some shut-eye during their overnight flight. Others brought up the fact that some passengers might have medical conditions that could be triggered by the flashing lights.

“My blood is boiling on your behalf,” one user wrote. Another added, “Why would someone own that? Seriously.”

Others said that they were “surprised a flight attendant didn’t say anything” at any point during the journey.

“Fully agree,” someone commented back. “As much of a problem with this woman but also with the crew. If she didn't have the common sense then crew should have approached her. If nothing else then she could have tried to cover up the wire at least.”

Getty Stock image of airplane passengers

Related: 'Unruly’ Teen Passenger Arrested After Allegedly Causing Flight to Be Diverted

The conversation continued when the original poster (OP) said that the best option might have been to offer the woman a traditional unlit charger for her to borrow. Others seemed to have a better idea.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“That would've been the optimum solution,” one user responded. “Personally a quick snip with a pair of scissors would be funniest. But if you have another cable, that's probably the more diplomatic solution.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.