Pasa Plus, Dec. 14, 2023
Dec. 13—Friday
Winter Glow Holiday Stroll on Museum Hill
Museum of International Folk Art and Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
Free admission 4-7 p.m.; holiday card making, performance of the holiday drama Los Pastores o Pastorelas and the comedy La Pastorela Cómica.
Eternal Summer Symphony Orchestra
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave.
Albinoni's Double Oboe Concerto, Bach's Brandenburg Concert No. 4, and Corelli's Op. 6, No. 7 in D Major; 5:30 p.m., doors 5:15 p.m.; donations accepted.
Collected Works Bookstore Annual Holiday Players
202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226
Including Ali MacGraw, Carol McGiffin, Jim McGiffin, Natachee Momaday Gray, Felix Cordova and others; 6 p.m.; no charge; collectedworksbookstore.com.
Eleventh annual 'A Musical Piñata for Christmas'
Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, 505-424-1601
Compañia Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, A Christmas Carol on Airport Road, a short play by JoJo Sena Tarnoff, Ballet Folclórico de mi Pueblo, poetry readings and Santa Claus; 7 p.m., encores 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $15; teatroparaguasnm.org.
Saturday
Welcome Back to the New Norm Christmas Bazaar
San Ildefonso Pueblo Gym, Tunyo Po' (N.M. 502, 15 miles north of Santa Fe off U.S. 84/285)
Silversmiths, painters, beadworkers and potters (50 vendors); Pueblo oven breads, pastries and hourly raffles; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Holiday Open House
New Mexico Museum of Art and New Mexico History Museum downtown
Music, the Baumann Marionette Christmas Show, and holiday crafts; doors open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; events 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free admission.
Winter Village
Railyard Plaza and West Casitas, 1612 Alcaldesa St.
Holiday market, The Santa Fe Desert Chorale, Earl Buck, Adam Arcuragi, Schola Cantorum and vintage records spun by DJ Christina Swilley; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Donations accepted for the Northern New Mexico Toy Drive.
Petra Babankova and Nelson Denman
Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, 505-424-1601
Guitar and cello recital of holiday music; 5 p.m.; $10 suggested donation.
Christmas at the Palace
Palace of the Governors, 105 W. Palace Ave.
Live music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and opportunities to operate the antique printing press; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free admission. Donations of nonperishable food welcomed.
Sunday
Festival of the Nativities
Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales
More than 100 displays from around the world; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free and open to the public.
Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 417 Agua Fría St.
Christmas music; 2 p.m.; donations accepted.