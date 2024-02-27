When is Part 2 of 'The Voice' Season 25 premiere? Time, date, where to watch and stream

The second part of "The Voice" Season 25 premiere is coming this week as a brand new group of singers hope to impress the celebrity coaches and make their big break.

The Season 25 blind auditions continue with Part 2 of the premiere, which airs on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the day after Part 1 on NBC.

The U.S. version of the reality singing competition has been on air since 2011 and has launched the careers of several notable artists including Morgan Wallen and Melanie Martinez. It has featured a host of celebrity judges over its 25 season run, from Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton to Usher and Miley Cyrus.

The winner of "The Voice," who is selected by votes from viewers, will receive $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Here's what to know about the Part 2 premiere for Season 25 of "The Voice."

How to watch 'The Voice' Season 25 premiere Part 2

Part 2 of the Season 25 premiere, where blind auditions continue, airs Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

The first part of the Season 25 premiere was broadcast Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC with the start of blind auditions.

If you missed watching the episode live or don't have cable, episodes are available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Stream 'The Voice' on Peacock: Click here to subscribe.

How is 'The Voice' formatted?

The show's format is split up into five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows.

During blind auditions, the coaches are facing away from potential contestants and can only hear their voice. If they like the singer, they can press a button to rotate their chair and claim them for their team.

Also returning this season is the block button during the blind audition round, where the coach chairs will have an extra set of buttons that prevent another coach from adding a new artist to their team.

Who won 'The Voice' Season 24?

Huntley, the blues rock singer-songwriter also known as Michael Huntley, won Season 24 of "The Voice" under the coaching and mentorship of Niall Horan.

He won the $100,000 prize and signed a deal with Republic Records, a label owned by Universal Music Group.

Who are 'The Voice' Season 25 coaches?

Chance the Rapper, Dan+Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend

This season, Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will serve as the coaches and mentors for singers.

McEntire and Legend are returning from Season 24, while country duo Dan + Shay are new to the show. Chance the Rapper is returning after a one-season hiatus.

The show is hosted by Carson Daly.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice' Season 25 premiere Part 2: Date, time, where to watch