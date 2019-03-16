Paris Jackson Says It's 'Not Her Role' to Defend Dad Michael Over Child Molestation Allegations

Nearly two weeks after the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, Paris Jackson is clapping back at people who have shamed her for not publicly coming to the defense of her father Michael Jackson.

The daughter of the late pop star firmly explained in a tweet on Friday that it was “not her role” to defend Michael in the wake of the sexual molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the bombshell documentary.

Paris, 20, also commended her cousin Taj Jackson for standing up for her father and said that all she was trying to do was keep the peace amid the controversy.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

“i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.

Though a source recently told PEOPLE that Paris “hasn’t seen” the explosive documentary, she has appeared to have a relatively laidback perspective on the situation since the allegations resurfaced.

Days after its broadcast premiere, she alluded to Leaving Neverland in a series of tweets that came in response to reports that she was worried about how the film and allegations against her father would affect her career. While she did not directly mention the documentary, she appeared to refer to it as “tabloids and lies.”

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. at least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though,” Paris said in a now-deleted tweet.

She then added a tweet that read, “ya’ll take my life more seriously than I do.”

y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

In another message, Paris — who has often been open about the lasting impact her father made on her life — wrote, “I know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up. but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also…. it feels better to mellow out.”