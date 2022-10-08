Paris Jackson and Aunt Janet Jackson Appear Together in Rare Photo

An unexpected escapade.

In a rare public reunion, Paris Jackson was seen hanging out with her aunt Janet Jackson at an event during Paris Fashion Week. In a photo posted to "Nasty" singer's Instagram on Oct. 7, the duo pose together on an animal print couch with Janet rockin' a sharp suited ensemble and Paris wearing an on-trend nude slip dress teamed with thigh-high boots and round shades.

Janet captioned the pic, "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson."

Her niece responded by leaving a black heart emoji in the comments.

The stylish snap marks what may be the first public photo of the two together since the 2009 memorial for Michael Jackson—Paris' father and Janet's brother. At the star-studded tribute to the King of Pop, his daughter, then 11, famously spoke her first public words about the singer, calling him "the best father you could ever imagine."

Rumors of a rocky relationship between Paris, now 24, and Janet, 56, have been circulating for years. In 2018, Paris was noticeably absent from Billboard Music Awards, where Janet received the Billboard Icon Award and performed a medley of her hits.

"No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either," Paris wrote on her Instagram Story after the event, which was attended by other Jackson family members, including her brother Prince Jackson. "I had absolutely no idea."

She also addressed those who had strong opinions about what her relationship with Janet should be.

"Do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she shared on Instagram. "As amazing and as s—tty as things can be, it is no one's business but ours. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS."

She continued, "Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others...well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media."

Two months later, Paris explicitly shut down feud rumors after they were reignited following the death of her grandfather Joe Jackson.

"Janet and i haven't argued in over 6 years, stop with these stupid rumors," she tweeted in June 2018. "i have nothing but love for my family and they all know it. f—k off."

Earlier this year, Paris even said she was "not opposed to" one day teaming up musically with Janet.

"i love collaborating with all kinds of artists, she told Access in January. I'm open to everything."

