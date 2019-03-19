Paris Jackson 'So Sick' of Difficult Week After Denying Suicide Attempt

Jackson took to social media on Monday to express her escalating frustration about reports about her in the media.

Paris Jackson is "so sick of it."

The 20-year-old daughter of late musician Michael Jackson took to Twitter on Monday to vent her frustration at reports about her in the media.

Seemingly referring to an article that claimed she was seen dozing off at the wheel on Sunday, Jackson described the scenario to her followers, painting a picture of how she was simply closing her eyes and listening to music while her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, pumped gas.

"*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song*," she wrote. "Paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel ... when will this stop."

Shortly after, she added to the Twitter thread, writing, "This past week it’s been nonstop bullsh** i’m so sick of it."

Jackson’s escalating frustration comes after she spoke out over the weekend to deny a report that she had been hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt.

"F**k you you f**king liars," she wrote in response to a TMZ story alleging she made an attempt on her life.

"Lies lies lies omg and more lies," she added.

On Saturday, a source told ET that Jackson suffered an accident at her home and required medical treatment and a brief hospitalization, but that she was "resting at home and doing fine."

She was spotted out and about later that day with Glenn.

She was also out and about on Monday when they stepped out rocking black leather jackets at the red carpet premiere of Netflix's new Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

