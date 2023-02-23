Paris Hilton’s Newborn Makes His Magazine Debut

In the February issue of Glamour UK, Paris Hilton has her hands full—literally. The new mom cradles her one-month-old son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, in new photos shared exclusively for her cover story.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, who is also featured in the photographs, welcomed Phoenix on January 15 via surrogate. (See the photos here.) They announced his arrival on Instagram on January 24 with the caption “You are already loved beyond words.”

“I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private,” Hilton says of keeping the news of surrogacy journey under wraps. “Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it’s such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter.”

She adds of baby Phoenix, “I’m so obsessed with my little angel, and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He’s such a good baby.”

Jeremy Choh

Phoenix Reum is not the first celebrity baby to pose with their mum on the cover of a magazine. Just last week Rihanna's son appeared on the cover of British Vogue. The month before that, Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, were photographed for the cover of British Vogue.

Per the cover interview, Paris Hilton is currently in production on the second season of her Peacock reality show, Paris in Love, so there may be a possibility of more Phoenix sightings in the future. Fingers crossed.

Originally Appeared on Glamour