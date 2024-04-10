Paris Hilton’s Futuristic Netted Mugler Minidress Is Mostly Cutouts



Paris Hilton exuded main character energy while walking the pink carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards yesterday evening.

The heiress, DJ, and entrepreneur joined a list of fellow A-listers at the event, which was held in Beverly Hills, California, and hosted by Zooey Deschanel. The ceremony saw several emerging designers being honored by Fashion Trust U.S., a nonprofit “dedicated to discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand.”

For the fashionable night, Hilton dressed like the icon she is in a futuristic minidress from Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The dress was a black netted, sculptural piece with straps that hugged Hilton’s body in geometric shapes, and sharp cutouts that revealed her bare skin. While the boxy long-sleeve top was entirely open at the cutouts, the skirt of the minidress was a matte black corset-like piece that stretched down lower at the center. Hilton wore it over transparent black tights with a black line down the middle from Calzedonia, and pointy black pumps.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

For some extra oomph, the “Stars Are Blind” singer added on some futuristic black shades in a dramatic elongated shape by Givenchy, plus a black Spiral Curve snakeskin bag by Mugler, and large diamond stud earrings. Hilton’s icy blonde hair was pulled back into a tight bun while one side bang swooped over the front and framed her face. She wore bronzy makeup and a glossy pink lip.

