Paris Hilton Speaks Out After Britney Spears' Comments About Her During Singer's Testimony

Chris Polk/FilmMagic Paris Hilton and Britney Spears in 2008

Paris Hilton is sticking by her friend Britney Spears.

During the most recent episode of her This Is Paris podcast, which aired Monday, the 40-year-old heiress weighed in on comments Spears made during her recent conservatorship testimony in which the singer said in part, "The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school. I didn't believe any of that either — I'm sorry. I'm an outsider."

"And maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody to the public," added Spears, 39. "People would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' "

On her podcast, Hilton assured guests Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty that she knew the "Everytime" singer "didn't mean it in that way."

"She meant when she saw it, she couldn't even believe it," she added, referring to her own alleged abuse she endured at boarding school as a teenager. "What she said was, when people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, it's Britney Spears' [or] 'It's Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe [them]? I didn't even believe Paris — who's gonna believe me?' "

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage Paris Hilton (L); Britney Spears

Calling any backlash "a misunderstanding on the media's part," Hilton said Spears was just using the former reality star's experience "as an example."

"Dealing with it as a teenager was hard but I can't imagine, still, as an adult, after working your entire life," she continued of Spears' conservatorship. "She's built a huge empire; she's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother. She's amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life."

Hilton also said during the podcast that she was "proud of" her friend "for speaking up and using her voice," captioning a snippet from the episode on Instagram, "I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I've been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free."

"We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse," the star added. "She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now."

Image group LA/Disney/Getty Britney Spears

During a September appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Hilton opened up about her friendship with Spears and shared her thoughts about the singer's ongoing conservatorship.

"I saw her this summer. We've had dinners, I saw her in Malibu," Hilton shared of the "Toxic" hitmaker after she was asked by host Andy Cohen whether the two pals had seen each other recently.

"I just love her so much," she continued. "I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled."

"I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can't imagine right now if that was still happening to me," she added of the conservatorship. "After just working your whole life and working so hard, she's this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don't think that's fair."