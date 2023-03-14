Paris Hilton Says She Had an 'Inappropriate' Relationship with 8th Grade Teacher: 'He Made Me Feel Noticed'

Dana Rose Falcone
·3 min read

Paris Hilton looks back on her past in her new memoir — and not everything brings back good memories.

In Paris: The Memoir, the 42-year-old heiress reflects on an inappropriate relationship she had with her eighth grade teacher at Catholic school. She reminisces about how "all the girls in my class were crushing on this handsome young teacher" who had a "very Abercrombie" look.

"Everyone loved him, including the nuns," Hilton writes.

It turns out this teacher reciprocated the attraction, telling her: "I've got a crush on you."

"He made me feel noticed in an important, grown-up way," Hilton writes. "He flattered and teased me and said that all the other girls were talking about me behind my back because they were jealous."

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says She Was Drugged and Raped as a Teen: 'I Just Immediately Started Feeling Dizzy'

Paris The Memoir by Paris Hilton
Paris The Memoir by Paris Hilton

Dey Street Books

The teacher then asked her for her number and "cautioned me not to tell anyone."

Hilton writes that the teacher then called her almost every night "and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful, and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood, and special."

According to Hilton, her teacher often asked if her parents were home and one night when they weren't, he decided to come over. "I saw a late-model SUV idling at the top of the driveway," she writes. "I climbed into the passenger seat. Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer remembers the kiss continuing "for what seemed like a long time and seemed to be evolving into something more" — until her parents came home and saw Hilton and her teacher in the driveway.

He tried to drive away, blaming Hilton for his behavior. She recalls him saying, "My life is over. What am I doing? Why did you make me do this?"

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says an Ex's Ultimatum and 'Quaaludes' Led to Her 2003 Sex Tape: 'I Had to Drink Myself Silly'

He eventually dropped her back at home, where Hilton tried to play dumb with her parents about what they saw — but it didn't work. After the school year ended, Kathy and Rick sent their teen daughter to live with her grandma in Palm Springs, California.

And while Hilton writes that she never told anyone at school, "Somehow, people seemed to know."

But that didn't change the teacher's reputation. "He was still Mr. Abercrombie," she writes.

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)

Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty

She doesn't know if he ever received consequences.

"I don't know if there were any repercussions to the teacher or if there was any attempt to prevent him from choosing another little girl," Hilton writes. "My parents never volunteered any information, and I never asked, but I assume the fear of bad publicity would have prevented them from making a scene or pressing charges."

For years, Hilton tried to block out the experience.

"I never allowed myself to talk or even think about what it really was or why I climbed out the window to kiss that stupid pedophile. It took decades for me to actually speak the word pedophile," the This Is Paris podcast host writes. "Casting him in the role of child molester meant casting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn't go there."

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Says She Believed She Was Asexual Before Meeting Now-Husband Carter Reum

Hilton also writes that she had a hard time reconciling "the fact that I had enjoyed something that was, in reality, utterly vile."

"Even now, knowing in my grown-up mind that no child is ever to blame for inappropriate adult behavior, my face is literally burning as I sit here telling you this terrible secret," she continues. "I'm not sure I'll ever be able to fully shake it off. But it's a key part of my story."

Paris: The Memoir is out now.

