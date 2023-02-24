Paris Hilton Reflects on Decision to Have an Abortion in Her 20s

Paris Hilton is opening up about her abortion story.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the Simple Life alum reflected on the June 2022 repeal of Roe V. Wade, the landmark decision that protected a person's constitutional right to have an abortion, sharing that she had an abortion in her early 20s.

"This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around that," she told the outlet in an interview published Feb. 23. "I was a kid and I was not ready for that."

But as the 42-year-old noted, she understands the significance of sharing her story now.

"I think it is important," Paris continued. "There's just so much politics around it and all that, but it's a woman's body… Why should there be a law based on that? It's your body, your choice and I really believe in that."

She added, "It's mind-boggling to me that they're making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all."

The Paris in Love star—who recently welcomed her baby boy Phoenix with husband Carter Reum—also opened up about keeping the latest part of her journey to motherhood close to her chest.

"I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private," she told the outlet. "Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it's such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter."

