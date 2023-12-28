Paris Hilton Celebrated 20 Years Of 'The Simple Life' With Nicole Richie
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Paris Hilton reflects on her hit reality show "The Simple Life," and reveals that she and co-star Nicole Richie reunited and watched old episodes together in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary. Paris also reacts to a throwback photo of her and Britney Spears, and opens up about her emotional response to the touching things Britney wrote in her memoir "The Woman in Me."