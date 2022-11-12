Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with Star-Studded Party

EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND - CALL FOR FEES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (13619303n) EXCLUSIVE - Paris Hilton and Carter Reum EXCLUSIVE- Paris Hilton Anniversary Party, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Nov 2022

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating one year of marriage with some A-list guests.

The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, marked her one-year wedding anniversary with Reum, also 41, by hosting a star-studded party in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

Wearing a neon floral mini dress with matching pumps and sunglasses, Hilton flashed a huge grin while she posed next to the venture capitalist during the evening bash.

Reum, meanwhile, complemented his wife by sporting a pink shirt and a black bomber jacket for the outing.

Later in the evening, Hilton changed into a skin-tight pink catsuit that featured her trademark word "sliving" written across it. She completed that piece with matching pink boots and a pair of sunglasses.

The celebration at the Santa Monica Pier also included the launch of Hilton's global media content company, 11:11 Media, and was attended by celebrity guests including Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, Zedd, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Kathy Hilton and Casey Affleck, to name a few.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in three-day wedding festivities last November. To commemorate the occasion on Friday, Hilton shared a sweet tribute to Reum via an Instagram post that included a throwback clip from their special day.

"This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind. 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻 No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you.🥰," the Love Rush fragrance founder wrote in the caption. "I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I'm so thankful to call you mine."

"Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much. Cheers to being your #Wifey for lifey, and to our one year anniversary together. My 11:11 wishes finally came true with you. 💫💘👰🏼‍♀️💍💞 #1111 #ParisInLove #ForeverHiltonReum #OneYearMarried #OneYearAnniversary," she added.

While recently speaking with PEOPLE, Hilton reflected on the extravagant affair she and Reum hosted for their nuptials last year.

"Everyone just kept telling me it was the best wedding that they've ever attended," Hilton said. "It was just such a magical fairy tale when Kim Petras [sang] 'Stars Are Blind,' just so iconic, and then Demi Lovato singing 'I Will Always Love You,' again, was so iconic."

She continued, "And then the Neon Carnival and dressing up in the neon pink wedding dress by Alice & Olivia, which was so cute, and my Oscar De Lenta wedding gown [was incredible]. I had seven or eight different looks. So it was just so many fun memories."