Parents Just Wanna Have Fun and This 80’s TikTok Dance Trend Proves It

The new TikTok trend proves that fun doesn't have to end once a person has kids.

GettyImages/fizkes

Fact checked by Sarah ScottFact checked by Sarah Scott

Maybe you can relate: My teenagers think parents aren’t allowed to have any fun. Or, at least this is how they act. Because when I try to live it up, most of the time I end up embarrassing them—like when I belt out a song in a store, or start dancing around, even in the privacy of our own home.

But a new TikTok trend in which kids ask their parents to dance like they would have in the 1980s may just change teens’ minds about how cool their parents really are—or were. Just wait until you see moms and dads who came up in the decade of big hair and neon colors bust a move in these videos. Indeed, they aren’t exactly giving dorky. Instead, it’s like, dang, they’ve still got it!

The trend is simple. TikTokers ask their parents to dance to the song “Smalltown Boy” by '80s British pop band Bronski Beat. And after a split second of hesitation, mom and dad deliver, letting loose with some truly admirable hip motion, and arm and leg swings.

One of my favorites was shared by creator @dadsgotmoves, and in the viral TikTok, we are treated to a couple who, as one commenter said, “killed it.”

In another popular take on the 1980s dance trend, we “meet” the dad of creator @savannahhkaddouri. If the man a commenter swears we must protect at all costs doesn’t make you smile with his energetic arm circles and moonwalking vibes, I'm not sure what will. Make you sure you watch long enough to catch the mime sequence at the end.

Next, you won’t be prepared for the mom of creator @bucc40 to literally go from leaning over on a chair, to putting us all to shame with her dance floor prowess. This TikTok truly gives me hope that there’s a long fun life after kids!

“They all look younger when they start to dance,” one commenter accurately states. Um, yeah. When we’re invited to have fun, we almost morph into, gasp, humans who existed before our children were born.

Another great example of a parent coming to life when asked to dance like they would have in the ‘80s comes courtesy of creator @oliviaorsomethingidk. Dad drops a decade when he starts grooving in the kitchen. “His muscle memory kicks in,” joked one commenter.

Here's another fun one too, where a commenter wrote, "Love the uncertainty and then going all in!"

If you just can’t get enough of these videos like me, simply search “80s dance challenge” on the platform. We apologize in advance if you get sucked in and spend the next few hours watching parents and even grandparents enjoy a quick blast from the past.

My ultimate takeaway meanwhile is that it’s OK to let loose sometimes and show your kids another side of you. Sure, they may cringe and think you are super nerdy. Or, it just may inspire the next TikTok challenge!

In this case, I applaud all the parents who participated because I think they not only made a lot of folks smile, but they may have even shed some light on a very misunderstood condition. It affects many parents everywhere, and basically involves us feeling like our old selves disappeared, never to return again, while our kids assume we were never even remotely hip or happening. It doesn’t have to be this way, see? Thanks ‘80s dance challenge!



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.