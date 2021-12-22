Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

·1 min read

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them.

The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” Witt wrote in a statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.” 

There were reports the couple had been having furnace problems and were using a space heater, police said, but firefighters said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police Lt. Sean Murtha said. Autopsies are scheduled.

Witt made her acting debut at age 7 in 1984's “Dune” and has also appeared in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Twin Peaks” and “The Walking Dead.” 

She is also a classically trained pianist and recording artist whose latest album “The Conduit” was released in the fall.

  • Actor Alicia Witt’s parents both found dead in wellness check on their home

    Police say there was no foul play but cause of death remains unclear

  • Well-being check finds actress Alicia Witt's parents deceased in their Worcester home

    The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.

  • Trump says it's 'very tough' for him to criticize Biden now because he praised Operation Warp Speed's success

    "It is a little tough to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did," Trump told Fox News.

  • Missing Utah college student found alive ‘covered in coal’ in man’s basement

    Madelyn Allen, a missing 19-year-old college student, was found naked and covered in coal in a storage area of a Utah man's home, according to police.

  • Room for one plate: viral TikTok shows off ‘the smallest apartment in New York’

    AJ Webber offers a tour of his 75 sq ft West Village apartment and tells viewers: ‘Whatever your expectations are, lower them’ An aerial view of apartment buildings in Manhattan. Photograph: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images Most New York stories ultimately revolve around property, but one TikTok user has shown the world just how crushing the city’s rental apartment situation has become despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In a 46-second viral clip, AJ Webber offered a tour of his minute, 75 sq ft, low-ceilin

  • Work begins to open 1887 time capsule found under Lee statue

    A state conservator in Virginia began the delicate task Wednesday of trying to open a 134-year-old time capsule that had sat beneath a towering a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Chelsea Blake, a conservator with Virginia's Department of Historic Resources, pressed a vibrating tool with a hard metal tip against the rectangular capsule about the size of a large shoe box, covered in various tones of brown and green. The time capsule had sat under the massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, which was erected in 1890, for more than 130 years.

  • The Bachelor 's Clayton Echard Reacts to Criticism Over His Casting

    During The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, Kaitlyn Bristowe told Clayton Echard they were "facing your haters" and read critical tweets about him being cast as the next Bachelor.

  • Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks

    The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday the discovery of remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast, replete with a sunken trove of hundreds Roman and medieval silver coins. The finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, archaeologists said.

  • Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their Mass. home

    Actor Alicia Witt’s parents were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police. Witt had reportedly not heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them.

  • 'You're a bad dog!' Amazon delivery driver fends off pit bull attack, saving woman and her dog

    An Amazon delivery driver recently helped save a woman and her small dog that were being attacked by a larger pit bull.

  • Meghan Markle May Be Forced to Testify in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

    GettyDavid Boies, the star attorney representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her legal action against Prince Andrew, may seek to depose Meghan Markle as part of Giuffre’s civil suit, as he believes she may have picked up “important knowledge” about the embattled royal’s behavior.“She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth,” Boies told The Daily Beast.Markle, he said, was a potential deposition subject for three reasons: “One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her. Two; she i

  • People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exact Salaries, And It's Super Eye-Opening

    "$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›

  • Belvidere homicide victim was trying 'to start a new life, somewhere beautiful'

    Andrew Hintt and his two sons, Benjamin, 7; and Sebastian, 5, were found deceased Sunday inside of his residence. Police said all three has been shot.

  • Doctor Strange and Wanda Team Up in First ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer

    After footage was first shown as the post-credits scene of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the official trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is here. The next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff team up as monsters and villains from the multiverse spill over into our world. […]

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID antiviral pill for high-risk individuals

    The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill for the treatment of individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Why it matters: At-home COVID-19 treatments, especially Pfizer's Paxlovid, are seen as possible game-changers for the pandemic. The emergency use authorization comes as the U.S. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations largely driven by the Omicron variant. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Trump Has This Message For Vaccine-Hesitant Americans

    With the "very, very transmissible" Omicron variant now accounting for the majority of COVID-19 cases in America—and hospitals in many states being overwhelmed with patients—President Biden yesterday laid out his plan to combat COVID-19. During his speech, he mentioned that former President Donald Trump got his booster shot. Trump revealed he did in a conversation with pundit Bill O'Reilly, who said he, too, was boosted. "It may be one of the few things he and I agree on," Biden said about Trump

  • Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on coast

    Researchers studying the wreckage of the last U.S. slave ship, buried in mud on the Alabama coast since it was scuttled in 1860, have made the surprising discovery that most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the brutal journey across the Atlantic Ocean. While the upper portion of the two-masted Clotilda is gone, the section below deck where the captured Africans and stockpiles were held is still largely in one piece after being buried for decades in a section of river that hasn't been dredged, said maritime archaeologist James Delgado of the Florida-based SEARCH Inc. The discovery enhances the research value of the Clotilda’s remains and sets them apart from all other wrecks, Delgado said.

  • Ancient Christian ring recovered from shipwreck

    This centuries-old ring was found from a shipwreckLocation: Caesarea, IsraelThe 'Good Shepherd' bears a depiction of Jesus as a shepherdIt's thought to date back to the mid-third century(SOUNDBITE) (English) ROBERT KOOL, HEAD OF COIN DEPARTMENT AT ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY, SAYING:"So what we see depicted on the gemstone, engraved on the gemstone is an image of ' The Good Shepherd.' Now, the Good Shepherd was one of the earliest Christian symbols used by the Christian community in the East."The ring was found near the ancient port of Caesareaalong with hundreds of coins and Roman-era figurinesThe haul came from hulls of two sunken shipswhich date back six and 17 centuries

  • 'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

    An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser. Four shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapons were located, police said. W

  • This Is How Long Alcohol Really Stays in Your System

    A doctor breaks down how long it takes for alcohol to clear out of your body before you get tested. Why some people break down alcohol faster or slower than others.