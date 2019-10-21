Parent Trap Star Hilariously Jokes About Dennis Quaid's Engagement: 'Watch Out for Those Twins'

Dennis Quaid‘s former Parent Trap costar has a few words of advice for the actor after his engagement to Laura Savoie.

Elaine Hendrix, the actress who played Meredith Blake in the 1998 film, tweeted a response to the news that Quaid, 65, had popped the question to his girlfriend, 26.

“Watch out for those twins,” Hendrix, 48, joked as she added an emoji of twin girls next to each other.

Her comment was a callback to the premise of Parent Trap: the story about twin girls separated at birth by their divorcing parents only to meet each other and plan for a way to get their parents back together.

Lindsay Lohan played the twins Hallie and Annie, while Hendrix played Blake, the new woman in their father Nick’s (Quaid) life. Natasha Richardson also starred in the film as the twins’ mother, Elizabeth.

Quaid proposed to Savoie after several months of dating, the actor confirmed to Extra in Hawaii, where he was promoting his new film Midway, over the weekend.

“I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private,” he said of the “sunset” proposal. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down.”

He continued, “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.”

Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is currently working toward her Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and expects to graduate in 2021.

Just days before their engagement, the couple were spotted showing off their toned bodies on the beaches of Waikiki.

Quaid went shirtless as he walked the shore in bright blue swim trunks while Savoie dressed in a cream-colored bikini. The two both had the straps from their paddleboards wrapped around their ankles and each carried an oar as they made their way into the ocean.

The pair had been dating for a number of months, PEOPLE confirmed in June. They were previously photographed together in late August while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

Quaid was previously married to Kimberly Buffington before their divorce in 2016. The two share joint physical custody of their twins Thomas and Zoe, both 11.

The actor also has a son, Jack, 27 with ex-wife Meg Ryan. Before that, Quaid was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983.