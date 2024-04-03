'Parasyte: The Grey': Premiere date, cast, where to watch creepy new zombie K-Drama

Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Jun-kyung in the Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey".

Things are about to get real creepy in Netflix's upcoming Korean sci-fi horror "Parasyte: The Grey," the posters and teasers of which feature the characters with weird, parasitic mutations.

The series, which draws inspiration from the Japanese Manga "Parasyte" by Hitoshi Iwaaki, which sold over 25 million copies in over 30 regions and countries, according to Netflix, is about a "young woman caught between her humanity and parasitic influence." The setting and location of the series (South Korea) is different from the comic book (Japan).

"When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat," says Netflix about the upcoming series. "The parasites have the ability to control humans and make them do things, make them kill."

Production still image from the Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey".

Series director Yeon Sang-ho, known for sparking the global K-zombie frenzy, as per Netflix, told streaming platform's Tudum that the theme of the series for him is "coexistence".

“To me, [the manga] Parasyte is about coexistence,” Yeon said. “So, I wanted 'Parasyte: The Grey' to echo this theme. I questioned whether people could peacefully coexist with other organisms or mutants unlike themselves.”

Here's everything you need to know about the "Parasyte: The Grey".

When does 'Parasyte: The Grey' premiere?

"Parasyte: The Grey" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 5 at 3:00 a.m. EST/12:00 a.m. PST.

'Parasyte: The Grey' episodes

Netflix has not yet specified how many episodes the series will have.

The streaming platform has also not yet clarified whether the series is limited or will have multiple seasons. USA TODAY has reached out to Netflix for more information.

'Parasyte: The Grey' cast

L to R: Kim In-kwon as Kang Won-seock and Kwon Hae-hyo as Kim Chul-min in the Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey".

"Parasyte: The Grey" features some prominent names from the K-Drama industry, including:

Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in

Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo

Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Jun-kyung

Kwon Hae-hyo as Kim Chul-min

Kim In-kwon as Kang Won-seock

Lee Hyun-kyun as Kwan Hyuk-ju

'Parasyte: The Grey' trailer

