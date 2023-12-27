‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun-Kyun Cause Of Death Revealed

Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor famous for his role in the hit 2019 movie "Parasite" has unfortunately passed away.

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dead At 48

On Wednesday, December 27, authorities found Sun-kyun unconscious in a car with charcoal briquettes placed next to him. The vehicle was discovered in a parking lot in Seoul. Charcoal briquettes are often used for fuel and kindling to start a fire.

According to reports, the 48-year-old actor was found unconscious in a vehicle in Seoul, Korea. He left behind what is believed to be a suicide note suggesting he took his own life.

MEGA

The details around the late actor's death remain a bit of a mystery. However, it was reported that authorities were alerted about Sun-kyun's safety earlier in the day when his wife discovered the suicide note he left at home.

Sun-kyun's death comes just hours after he was questioned by authorities for allegedly using illegal drugs. He was under investigation as part of South Korea's government cracking down on illegal substance use.

South Korea has one of the strictest drug laws with offenders typically sentenced to at least six months in prison or up to 14 years if they are repeat offenders and dealers. The weekend before Sun-kyun's shocking death, he had been reportedly questioned for over 19 hours.

Per reports, he claimed during the questioning that he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him. Sun-kyun, who played the role of Park Dong-ik in the Oscar-winning movie, had a thriving career and was at the peak of his success. He won a Screen Actors Guild Award for playing the father of a wealthy family in "Parasite."

Some of his acting credits include "All About My Wife," "Paju," "A Hard Day," "Pasta," and "Golden Time" amongst others. However, it was his role in the famous Korean movie "Coffee Prince" that put him on the map.

Lee Sun-kyun Claimed He Thought He Was Taking A Sleeping Pill

According to JTBC, a South Korean pay television network, Sun-kyun amid the illegal drug use allegations told authorities that he thought he was using a sleeping pill and not drugs.

"I inhaled using a straw through my nose but thought it was a sleeping pill. I didn't know it was a drug," he said. As part of the police investigation, an unnamed source — referred to as Mr. A — reportedly provided specific dates and locations for five instances of drug use on Sun-kyun's part.

MEGA

"I saw Lee Sun Gyun inhale ketamine powder using a straw. He expressed curiosity when I mentioned ketamine, so I procured it for him, and he then used it," claimed the witness. Although the late actor admitted to four of the five instances of drug use mentioned, he insisted that he believed it was a sleeping pill.

He then submitted a request through his attorney for a polygraph test, with his lawyer claiming, "We are in an incredibly unjust situation, so both Mr. A and Lee Sun Gyun should undergo a polygraph test to scientifically verify whose statement is accurate."

Before his tragic passing, Lee Sun-kyun released a statement about the investigation, declaring his innocence. "Although it's a bit late, I have completed my investigation as a victim in the extortion case today. I hope the police will judiciously determine which side's statement between me and the extortionists is more credible," he said at the time.

Rest In Peace, Lee Sun-kyun.

Story Developing...