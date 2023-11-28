Paranormal Cirque, a nightmare before Christmas, is coming to Augusta. Here's what to know

As aerialist Roxana Midi explained it, Paranormal Cirque is very different from the average circus performance.

"We're bringing fantasy into reality and evoking the world of dreams and nightmares," she said.

This is the world created at Paranormal Cirque, which is currently on a tour across the Southeast including a stop outside the Augusta Mall from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.

The show combines adult humor, horror themes, and provocative burlesque to provide a dark, one-of-a-kind show where "fear has never been so fun." There are a variety of performers from contortionists to illusionists, each taking on the form of a fantastical creature including sensual vampires and grotesque ghosts.

These creatures perform some incredible and bizarre stunts, too. Midi described how they have one girl that hangs in the air from her hair, a "wheel of death," and how she, as a fallen-angel, has some death-defying flights.

Roxana Midi performs death-defying aerial stunts in Paranormal Cirque.

"Imagine working high up above, 30 to 50 feet, in the air without any type of safety or net," she said. "It's insane, but also enjoyable."

This is a show for mature audiences, with ages 13-17 requiring adult accompaniment and those under 13 prohibited from attending.

Tickets start at $20 and can be bought at paranormalcirque.com.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Paranormal Cirque in Augusta, horrific fun, monstrous performers