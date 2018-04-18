Paramount Teams With F. Gary Gray To Turn ‘MASK’ Into Film Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has made a deal with F. Gary Gray to team with Hasbro to develop to direct MASK. The live action film will be built based on the ’80s Kenner action figures and the animated series. MASK is an acronym for Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, a task force led by Matt Trakker whose goal is to take out the criminal organization VENOM. The film will be produced by Hasbro, and Gray. They will move quickly to set a writer to hatch a contemporary subculture movie with a youth empowerment angle.

Gray is coming off $1.2 billion global grossing The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton, and he is in pre-production on the untitled Men in Black reboot for Sony Pictures that will star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. That film, produced by Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald and exec produced by Steven Spielberg, begins production in June for May 17, 2019 release. Gray sparked to MASK because it is a vintage property that could be revamped and have something to say to a contemporary audience. For Paramount, it is exactly the kind of franchise swing that the rebuilding studio needs.

Gray is repped by UTA and Principato-Young.

