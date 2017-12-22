Paramount Taps ‘Revenant’ Screenwriter Mark L. Smith to Pen Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Idea

Paramount has tapped screenwriter Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”) to write the screenplay for Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated “Star Trek” movie idea, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.

Tarantino wants to direct the untitled “Trek” film, which he’ll produce with J.J. Abrams.

Smith will write the screenplay while Tarantino focuses on his next project about the Charles Manson murders.

Tarantino’s next project is an untitled film is set in Los Angeles in the 1960s and ’70s and is believed to involve the actress and model Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s notorious “family” in 1969. The Manson Family movie will be released on Aug.9, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of Tate’s death.

No cast has been announced for the project, which will be the first for Tarantino without his longtime producer-distributor Harvey Weinstein.

Sony studio boss Tom Rothman, working with marketing and distribution president Josh Greenstein, beat out virtually every major studio (save Disney) for rights to the film, the ninth feature by the acclaimed director and his first since the 2015 Western “The Hateful Eight.”

Smith is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news of Smith’s involvement with “Star Trek.”

