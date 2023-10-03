Paramount+ Sets First UK Boss

Paramount+ has set a UK boss for the first time.

Chief Marketing Officer Anna Priest has been appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Paramount+ for the UK market, and she will oversee the streamer’s “strategic vision” in the Gentleman in Moscow nation and identify growth opportunities.

Priest will report into Marco Nobili, EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+, with the marketing , content and distribution team reporting into her.

Paramount+ has greenlit a number of big-budget UK originals including the likes of Kenneth Branagh’s Gentleman in Moscow and the upcoming thriller Insomnia from The Crown maker Left Bank, along with unscripted shows such as Hot Yachts. It has a number of commissioners in the nation, most of whom also order shows for Paramount UK linear network Channel 5.

Elsewhere at the streamer, Canada’s Katrina Kowalski has been upped to Senior Vice President, International Content Programming and Acquisitions for AVoD platform Pluto TV.

She will lead Pluto’s content strategy, programing and content partnerships in all markets outside the U.S., with Pluto TV’s regional content leaders dually reporting to her and to the Regional Heads of Streaming in their markets.

